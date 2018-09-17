Fatally injured man crashes into ditch after shooting near Richmond apartments, police say

RICHMOND, Texas — A 23-year-old shooting victim was pronounced dead Sunday night after his vehicle crashed in the Richmond area, according to local investigators.

Richmond police responded to the Lamar Park apartment complex on FM 1640 shortly before 9 p.m. after reports of a major vehicle accident. The victim, whose’s identity has not been released, was found unresponsive in a ditch near the complex.

Investigators believe the victim had been shot and crashed his vehicle while trying to get away.

He was taken to Oak Bend Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Investigators have no motive or suspects at this time.