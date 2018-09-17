HPD: Driver, passenger remain unidentified after fatal crash along Hempstead Highway 

HOUSTON — Houston police are working to confirm the identities of two men killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend.

Officers responded to the 8000 block of Hempstead Highway about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The driver of a white Lexus IS 250 was traveling northbound on Washington Avenue when he veered off road and struck a tree in the median, according to police.

Both the driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene by Houston Fire Department paramedics, investigators said.

For now, the cause of the crash remains unclear as vehicular crimes officers continue to investigate.

The men’s identities are pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.