HPD: Man shot in stomach in front of SE Houston home over $20

HOUSTON — A man was shot in the stomach in front of his home in southeast Houston Monday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened around midnight at a home in the 6600 block of Reed Road.

According to police, a man visited the victim’s home to confront him about a stolen twenty-dollar bill. The two men fought in the street then continued in the victim’s yard.

The suspect pulled out his gun and shot the victim once in the stomach and fled the scene in his vehicle.

The victim, said to be in his 20s, was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Witnesses described the suspect’s car to police and officers were able to locate him at a nearby gas station.

The suspect was taken into custody and will be faced with an aggravated assault charge.