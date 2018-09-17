HPD: Man, woman stabbed multiple times in north Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a female suspect accused of stabbing a man and woman Sunday morning in the Greenspoint area.

Chester Anduray and Kimberly Pereira were attacked by a woman about 4:35 a.m. in the 300 block of Benmar Drive.

Both victims sustained multiple stab wounds and were taken to a local hospital. They’re each expected to survive their injuries, police said.

Police believe the suspect is a woman in her late teens to early 20s standing at 5 feet 4 inches tall. It’s possible she lives in the area, according to investigators.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPd Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.