× HPD: Suspect shoots car owner’s hand, steals his car, then crashes near Downtown

HOUSTON — A car owner was shot in the hand and car jacked by a man near downtown Houston Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

According to police, an officer spotted a stolen vehicle near Emancipation Avenue around 11 p.m.

Police say the car owner called 911 after the suspect held him at gunpoint and shot him in the hand, before fleeing the scene in his car.

HPD attempted to pull over the stolen vehicle, but the suspect refused to stop and led officers on a chase through downtown.

The chase ended near Webster street, where the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a stop sign, police say. The suspect jumped out of the car and ran away from the scene.

HPD is currently searching for the suspect.