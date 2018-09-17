Money tracking device used to catch suspects after robbery at Dollar Store in northeast Houston, deputies say

HOUSTON — At least two suspects have been arrested following a discount store robbery over the weekend in northeast Houston, according to the Harris County Pct. Constable’s Office. Investigators said a third man remains on the run.

The trio is accused of robbing a Dollar Store in the 8500 block of C.E. King Boulevard about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

When constable deputies arrived at the scene, they were informed a tracking device was attached to the stolen money.

Investigators were able to track the stolen cash to an apartment building in the 700 block of Defender at Zachary streets. Once there, officers took the two suspects into custody.