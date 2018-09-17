Photographer

Posted 4:05 PM, September 17, 2018, by , Updated at 04:08PM, September 17, 2018

KIAH, a Tribune Broadcasting station, has an opening for a full-time Photographer to work in our Houston, TX location.

The Photographer must be able to creatively capture and edit news video while collaborating with news team on story ideas and/or pictorial essays.

Responsibilities

  • Shoot video of news events, both live and recorded for news program
  • Edit material to match script prepared by reporter, producer or executive producer
  • Set up necessary equipment in order to allow transmissions of pictures or live from-the-scene reports back to the station
  • Responsible for ensuring assigned equipment is returned and in good working condition
  • Notify proper channel when equipment and/or vehicles malfunction
  • Perform other duties as assigned

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree preferred; equivalent experience required
  • 3+ years’ experience as news or production photographer
  • 2 years’ experience in editing
  • Strong background in ENG (electronic news gathering) operations
  • SNG (satellite news gathering) experience preferred
  • Must have valid driver’s license and good driving record
  • Must be able to work independently
  • Must be able to work flexible schedule including early mornings and holidays
  • Ability to work in a rapid, fast-paced environment
  • Ability to lift in excess of 50 pounds on a regular basis
  • Must be willing to submit to a background check
  • Must have unrestricted authorization to work in the United StatesEqual Employment Opportunity

CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE.

JOB ID:  2018-48253