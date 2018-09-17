KIAH, a Tribune Broadcasting station, has an opening for a part-time Production Technician to work in our Houston location.
Responsibilities
- Run studio and control room equipment, ENG and robotic studio cameras, teleprompter, audio board for newscasts
- Set up and operate studio cameras, monitors and teleprompter
- Verify all light fixtures, props, monitors and set pieces are in position and functioning properly
- Perform other duties as assigned
Qualifications
- Bachelors’ degree preferred; equivalent experience required
- 1+ years relevant experience required
- Knowledge of television studio operations – studio camera, teleprompter, audio and floor directing required
- Must be able to source and solve equipment problems in the studio and control room
- Must be able work independently and have a strong attention to detail
- Must be able to work a flexible schedule, including early mornings and holidays
- Must be willing to submit to a background check
- Must be willing to submit to a background check
- Must have unrestricted authorization to work in the United States
