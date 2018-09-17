Production Technician

Posted 4:06 PM, September 17, 2018, by

KIAH, a Tribune Broadcasting station, has an opening for a part-time Production Technician to work in our Houston location.

Responsibilities

  • Run studio and control room equipment, ENG and robotic studio cameras, teleprompter, audio board for newscasts
  • Set up and operate studio cameras, monitors and teleprompter
  • Verify all light fixtures, props, monitors and set pieces are in position and functioning properly
  • Perform other duties as assigned

Qualifications

  • Bachelors’ degree preferred; equivalent experience required
  • 1+ years relevant experience required
  • Knowledge of television studio operations – studio camera, teleprompter, audio and floor directing required
  • Must be able to source and solve equipment problems in the studio and control room
  • Must be able work independently and have a strong attention to detail
  • Must be able to work a flexible schedule, including early mornings and holidays
  • Must be willing to submit to a background check
  • Must have unrestricted authorization to work in the United StatesEqual Employment Opportunity

CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE.

JOB ID: 2018-48252