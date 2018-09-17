Suspects wanted after teen injured during drive-by shooting in south Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a possible shooter after a 16-year-old boy was injured Sunday night near the South Side area.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 5600 block of Royal Palms near Griggs Road about 8:25 p.m.

Investigators said a silver vehicle was seen driving by the teen when the rear passenger window rolled down and an occupant fired multiple shots at the victim. The car then sped away.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition with a bullet wound to the shoulder. He’s expected to be OK, police said.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.