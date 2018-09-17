Suspicious vehicle wanted after two men shot in south Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Local police are investigating after two men were shot late Friday at an apartment complex in south Houston.

The Houston Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 6600 block of Madrid Street around 10:40 p.m.

Terrell Williams, 18, and James Howard, 20, were found with gunshot wounds when police arrived. The victims were taken to the hospital in good condition and are expected to be OK, investigators said.

Witnesses reported seeing a silver sedan leaving the scene southbound on Madrid towards Yellowstone, officers said.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.