AUSTIN, Texas — The mysterious disappearance of a Midland, Texas woman remains unsolved almost 40 years later.

Kristy Lynn Both was last seen on Feb. 2, 1980 at the Dimensions Nightclub.

She was discovered missing that night; her shoes and coat were left inside the club. A friend had previously borrowed her car, which was found abandoned on Feb. 4, 1980, approximately two miles south of Midland on TX-349. Booth remains missing, and the case remains unsolved despite extensive efforts by law enforcement authorities.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in solving the case. The reward for information that leads to an arrest has been increased to $6,000 for the month of September.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous.

Tipsters also can submit information through the Texas Ranger cold case website or by contacting us at 1-800-346-3243 (DPS Missing Persons Hotline).