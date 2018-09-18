Ice cream truck strikes and kills 2-year-old Missouri girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Family members are grieving after an ice cream truck struck and killed a 2-year-old Missouri girl Sunday afternoon, according to KTVI.

The girl, identified as Felicity Noelle Karam, was among a group of adults and children in front of her home near the intersection of Rocky Mound Drive and Summer Rain Drive in Wentzville when the truck hit her.

Wentzville Police Officer Jacob Schmidt said Felicity stepped in front of the vehicle just as it began accelerating. CPR was started instantly but Felicity was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"She was very spunky, always had a smile on her face," Felicity's aunt, Rachel Zeik, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "She was unique. She was very independent."

Zeik, who told the paper she was visiting the Karam family with her own daughter, said the toddler's death was a "freak accident."

"My sister and [brother-in-law] lost their most amazing two-year-old today. She will be missed by so many," Zeik wrote on a GoFundMe page set up for Felicity's funeral expenses. "She was the 4th girl out of 5 ... Her smile and personality will be forever remembered."

Police continue to investigate, and, as of Monday afternoon, it wasn't clear if the truck driver would be charged. He remained at the scene.

The company, Cool Times Ice Cream, said in a statement to the Post-Dispatch that the veteran driver, described as a "middle-aged" man, had just served ice cream to the family and is "terribly distraught."