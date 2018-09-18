It’s National Cheeseburger Day! Munch on these cheesy freebies

HOUSTON — Cheddar, Havarti, Provolone, Pepper Jack, American, Swiss, Gouda— bring’em all on! It’s National Cheeseburger Day, and of course, the best part about food holidays aren’t just guiltlessly munching on your favorites but doing so on a budget.

We’ve gone ahead and scoped out cheeseburger freebies and discounts for some of the country’s most popular restaurants. Bon appetit!

Burger King: BOBO free Whooper and more coupons with the BK app download.

McDonald’s: $1 McDouble or $1 sandwich with offers in the chain’s free mobile app; expires Dec. 30.

McDonald's sent me an email explaining how "Tomorrow is national Cheeseburger day!" I'm so getting a free burger LOL pic.twitter.com/6anKn1WaDA — festive (@Festiive) September 17, 2018

Red Robin: The Gourmet Cheeseburger with Bottomless Steak Fries is just $5 on Sept. 18. Beverage purchase required. Find the closest location to you here.

Sonic: Get cheeseburgers at half-price 5 p.m.to close.

Wendy’s: For the entire month of September, get a free Dave’s Single cheeseburger with any purchase. This offer is available only to those with the Wendy’s app.

Fuddruckers: Try the 3-Pound Burger Challenge. Finish your 3-pound burger and 1 pound of fries in an hour, and you will get a $25 gift card. Reservations and 24-notice required.

Also, Monday through Thursday all day (and Friday until 4 p.m.), get the FUDD$ Value Meal. For cheeseburgers, that means a quarter-pound cheeseburger, fries and a 20-oz. drink for $8. At participating locations only.

BurgerFi: Get the BurgerFi cheeseburger for $1 on Sept. 18.

Tomorrow is National Cheeseburger day! Celebrate with us at Cougar Woods Dining Commons and make you’re own cheeseburger! pic.twitter.com/lQcHfLvRfB — UH Dining Services (@UHFoodie) September 17, 2018

