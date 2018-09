Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Good morning, Houston! It's Wednesday, September 19th, 2018 and Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe is getting you "over the hump". She has your full forecast. Plus, today's top talkers. Including, a school super in hot water over racist comments about black quarterbacks and Deshaun Watson.

And good news! That Houston graduate who was handing out resumes on a street corner, lands himself a job!

Click play to check it out!