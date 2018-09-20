14-year-old girl missing after leaving party several days ago in Fort Bend County, deputies say 

HOUSTON — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a young teen after she disappeared from a party last weekend in Houston, according to investigators.

Jennifer Vences, 14, was last seen the morning of Sept. 15 at a party on Telephone Road in Houston.

All indications are that Jennifer left willingly from the party and is in the company of unknown people, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators are now seeking any information that will aid in the safe return of Jennifer to her family.

She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. The teen has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black dress and black heels.

If anyone knows her location or has seen Jennifer, please contact FBCSO investigators at 281-341-4665.