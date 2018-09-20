Death related to West Nile virus reported in Harris County, health officials say

HOUSTON — At least one person has died in Harris County after contracting the West Nile virus, according to local health officials Thursday.

It’s the first confirmed death in the county and Texas for 2018.

The deceased patient was a man between 45 to 54 years old from southwest Harris County, officials with Harris County Public Health said.

“We conduct mosquito surveillance year-round and actively work on protecting our residents from diseases transmitted by mosquitoes, but we simply cannot do it alone,” HCPH Executive Director Dr. Umair A Shah said. “Continuously, we ask our residents to partner with us by reducing mosquito-breeding sites and protect themselves from getting bitten by mosquitoes.”