Driver injured after car trapped beneath 18 wheeler, dragged along Katy Freeway 

KATY, Texas — A local driver was hospitalized Wednesday night after his vehicle was dragged by an 18 wheeler on a west Houston freeway, according t investigators.

The man was headed westbound on the Katy Freeway about 10:45 p.m. when he shifted into another lane unaware of the large truck. Investigators said the car because trapped under the truck’s trailer, causing the vehicle to turn sideways as it was dragged for a short distance.

When the truck came to a stop, the driver was able to get out on his own.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition when paramedics arrived. His injuries were reportedly minor.