Suspects leave empty-handed after attempted robbery of drive-thru ATM in Heights area, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for three possible suspects after a failed ATM robbery attempt in the Heights area Thursday morning.

Officers responded about 2:30 a.m. to the Regions Bank near W. 11th and Rutland streets.

Investigators said the suspects attached a chain from a stolen blue van to the ATM connected to the bank’s drive-thru. The men tried to pull the machine from its foundation, but it wouldn’t budge and an alarm sounded. As the men tried to escape, the van stalled, so they decided to run away.

They left the van in neutral, so it kept rolling until hitting a parked car.