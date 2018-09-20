Woman arrested after food fight with two others at local restaurant, police say 

HOUSTON — One of three local women is behind bars after proving you’re never too old for food fights.

Houston police responded about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to a restaurant on Westheimer Road where the women were reportedly throwing sushi and other foods at each other.

When officers arrived, one of the suspects was already in her car and leaving the parking lot.

Police tried to pull the woman over, but she kept driving the speed limit all the way to her house near the corner of Four Rivers Court and His Glory Lane. Investigators said the woman refused to get out of her car once she pulled into the driveway.

Eventually, officers were forced to pull the driver out of the car. She was taken into custody and charged with resisting arrest.

Investigators said it’s possible the woman suffers from psychiatric issues, which elevated the restaurant.

The case is currently being referred to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, which will determine whether evading or other charges related to the altercation will be filed.

It wasn’t reported what happened to the remaining two women.