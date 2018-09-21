Connecting Communities: Iconic Mason Park Bridge opens on the east side

HOUSTON — The Mason Park Bridge — a 485-foot-long, 16-foot-wide suspension bridge connecting Mason Park to the Brays Bayou Greenway Trail — will open for foot and bike traffic this Saturday.

It’s a major milestone for the $220 million Bayou Greenways 2020 project, which aims to develop 3,000 acres of underutilized land along Houston’s major waterways, while also connecting 150 miles of our city`s parks and trails. The Mason Park Bridge will provide a safe crossing point for communities along Brays Bayou to access the 104-acre park, known for its recreational complex, which includes a community center, pool, tennis courts, running trails and more.

Doug Overman with Houston Parks Board shared with CW39’s Morning Dose Maggie Flecknoe more details about the Mason Park Bridge and its grand opening celebration.

Ally Walker with Houston Marathon shared with Morning Dose viewers some awesome details about the 5k Fun Walk/Run this weekend and other interactive events.

Doug Overman and Lisa Johnson with Houston Parks and Recreation Department gave Maggie and viewers an overview about the Bayou Greenways 2020 project.

Gilbert, President of the Magnolia Park Sharks Football League , shared with viewers the significance of the bridge and details about his football league.

Meet one of the men who built the iconic Mason Park Bridge: