Houston Happenings: Texas Hot Sauce Festival, Hello Kitty Cafe Truck, Silent Disco

HOUSTON --- The weekend is almost upon us! That means it's time to check out Houston Happenings.

Texas Hot Sauce Festival

It’s going to be a very hot weekend – for your taste buds that is!

The Texas Hot Sauce Festival will be this Saturday and Sunday at the Bayou City Event Center.

The event will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday and at noon on Sunday.

This fiery annual festival heats up with hot sauces, salsas, dips, spices, marinades and more from all over the country.

If you think your taste buds can stand the heat, tickets start at $10.

For more information, click here.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will stop by the First Colony Mall in Sugar Land this Saturday.

The truck will be open for business from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for its loyal customers.

Hello Kitty fans can look forward to exclusive goodies and limited edition collectibles including a giant hello kitty chef cookie, hello kitty plush toy and more.

For more information, click here.

Silent Disco

Gather your friends and dance on the pool deck -- in silence.

The Silent Disco will be this Friday at The Westin at The Woodlands.

The party begins at 8 p.m.

What to expect:

When you arrive, you’ll receive a pair of special wireless headphones.

Just adjust the volume and choose your genre with a flip of a switch.

Each headset has a color LED that shows what channel you are listening to, so you can dance along with others listening to the same song as you!

Tickets start at $15.

For more information, click here.