15-year-old arrested after phone store burglary in north Houston; 3 suspects still wanted

HOUSTON — At least three burglary suspects are wanted after a break-in Monday morning at a cell phone store in the Near Northside area, according to the Houston Police Department.

Alarms sounded at the METRO PCS store in the 5000 block of Irvington Boulevard at Gale Streets around 3 a.m. The men completely shattered the glass front door of the business and went inside. When police arrived, the suspects were gone.

“It doesn’t appear they got anything, but we won’t know for sure until the owner gets here,” HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said.

Moments later, a local resident called 911 and stated several males jumped the fence behind her home. Police searched the area, and with the help of K-9 officers, were able to find one suspect.

He was arrested and identified as being 15 years old.