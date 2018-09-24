16-year-old hit by truck while biking from fast-food job overnight in Tomball, police say

TOMBALL, Texas — A 16-year-old bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a truck while leaving his job early Monday in Tomball, according to local police.

The teen was leaving a McDonald’s restaurant on FM 2920 near FM 2978 about midnight.

He had just clocked out and was riding his bike home when a pickup truck hit him on the road. Investigators said the driver stayed at the scene until officers with the Tomball Police Department arrived.

The victim was taken to Memorial Hermann hospital via LifeFlight.

Investigators said the teen had no lights on his bicycle and was traveling in the moving lane.

The pickup truck driver isn’t expected to face any charges.