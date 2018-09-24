Alleged shooter on the run after man shot at north Houston apartment, deputies say

HOUSTON — A local man was injured early Monday after an argument between two men quickly escalated to gun violence outside the victim’s residence in north Houston, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office confirmed.

Constable deputies responded about midnight to the Kimberly Pointe Apartments near Airtex and Ella boulevards after reports of a shooting.

Investigators said the two men and the victim’s girlfriend were standing in a breezeway when an argument started. During the confrontation, the suspect pulled out a gun and yelled at the victim before shooting him one time in the leg.

He escaped the property before authorities arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

It remains unclear what the argument was about or whether the suspect and victim knew each other.

The search continues for the victim’s alleged shooter.