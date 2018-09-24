Deputies: Local dealer tased, arrested after drugs found during traffic stop in northwest Harris County 

HOUSTON — A local drug dealer is behind bars Monday after a traffic stop near the Willowbrook area over the weekend, the Harris County Pct. Constable’s Office said.

Lee Collins, 30, is charged with controlled substance possession, marijuana possession and felon in possession of a firearm.

Constable deputies conducted a traffic stop Sunday in the 6200 block of FM 1960. Nearly 2.5 pounds of marijuana, ecstasy pills, a loaded firearm and a large amount of suspicious money was found inside the vehicle.

The driver— reportedly identified as Collins— jumped out of the vehicle and ran off. Deputies chased the suspect for a short distance before tasing the him.

The drugs and cash inside his car were seized.

Collins was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.