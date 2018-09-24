HPD: Suspect wanted after man stabbed during fight in pawn shop parking lot

HOUSTON — Local investigators are searching for a suspect accused of assaulting a man late Sunday in the Eastex area, the Houston Police Department said.

The suspect and victim were reportedly together in the parking lot of a pawn shop on Jensen Drive near Tidwell Road about 10:15 p.m. when a fight broke out between them. During the altercation, investigators said the man pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the abdomen.

The suspect left the area before officers arrived, police said.

The victim was identified as Jason Mejia, 23. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but is expected to survive his injuries.

The suspect is described only as a man known as “Mike.”

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.