Little girls who survived cancer together reunite for beautiful photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Four little girls recently reunited for one very special photo shoot in Florida.

McKinley, Chloe, Ava and Lauren, all between the ages of 4 and 5, beat cancer together at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, WTVT reports.

Ava, Lauren, and McKinley had acute lymphoblastic leukemia, while Chloe had a rare form of lung cancer.

Two years ago, the girls took a photo together during active treatment, and it was a much different photo.

”It’s amazing to see how far they’ve come from being bald little babies,” Ava’s mom, Alyssa Luciano, told WTVT.

The girls’ mothers said the children found comfort and normalcy in one another as they fought cancer.

The children will reportedly return to the hospital with their families again next year for another reunion.