Maggie’s Must-Haves: Enjoy stress-free spa treatment, products in the comfort of your own home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- Don't have time for a trip to the spa? Well, bring it home to you with these relaxing Maggie's Must-Haves spa products.

Jaded Candle -- $15-$35

A Jaded Candle is the perfect supplement to your home spa night, with unique handcrafted candles. Complete your spa night with the perfect fragrance.

Dew Puff -- $8

Whether you want a sponge for glowing skin, to prevent breakouts or for all skin types; Dew Puff has a sponge for you. Start your spa night with Dew Puff sponges, that leave skin feeling clean and refreshed.

Gentle enough for any skin type

Konjac based sponges have been used for generations

Sponge helps prevent small tears in the skin

Made from Konjac root, a 100% vegetable fiber

Chemical free

Saaya Rose -- $35-$450

Set the mood with Saaya Roses. Thanks to a unique preservation process, these real roses will look fresh and amazing for over a year. What`s more, they stay as gorgeous as the day they arrived without ever needing water!

SmartSeat -- $49

The common crossed-leg seated position has been implicated in back, hip and knee pain because sitting this way compresses the spine and lumbar discs, inhibits abdominal muscle support, unbalances the pelvis and may restrict circulation (spider vein alert)!