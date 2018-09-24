Man convicted in sexual assault of local child on the run in Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a convicted sex offender wanted by the Texas Attorney General’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit.

Maverick James Whirl, 44, is a fugitive wanted for a failure to register as a sex offender on a sexual assault of a child.

He was last seen in the 6100 block of Cavanaugh Street.

Whirl also has family living in Austin and may possibly be in that area. He also goes by the alias James Jackson.

He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. Whirl has brown hair and eyes, tattoos on his chest and back, and scars on his left forearm and shoulder.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.