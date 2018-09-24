Woman hits sister with pickup truck in driveway of northeast Houston home, deputies say 

HOUSTON — A local woman was hospitalized Sunday night after being hit with a pickup truck by a family member in northeast Houston, according to investigators.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded about 9:15 p.m. to the family’s home near Mohawk and Foy streets.
Investigators said a woman was pulling into the driveway when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the carport, knocking the structure down and running over her sister. The victim suffered a serious head injury.
She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
It’s unclear whether the driver will face any charges.