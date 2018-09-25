Be ‘shellfish’: Celebrate National Lobster Day with these delicious deals, meals

HOUSTON — Today is National Lobster Day — so feel free to be “shellfish” and treat yourself to your favorite lobster dish.

Check out which restaurants are celebrating National Lobster Day — with sweet and delicious deals.

You didn't think we'd forget about you on #NationalLobsterDay, did you? Use this coupon to get a free Lobster and Langostino Pizza with the purchase of 2 entrees. Coupon: https://t.co/NklCPr8MeG pic.twitter.com/wWLc58A6oY — Red Lobster (@redlobster) September 25, 2018

Introductions are in order. Butter Poached Lobster Mashed Potatoes, it's a pleasure to make your acquaintance. #LiveItUp pic.twitter.com/kIQ4unkNzw — Eddie V's (@EddieVs) June 28, 2018

Lobster lovers can enjoy a wide array of lobster favorites at Eddie V’s Prime Seafood today at their location on Kirby Drive.

Visit Eddie V’s from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. for happy hour specials and dinner.

From Maine Lobster Tacos, to the seasonal South African Lobster Pot and Butter Poached Lobster Mashed Potatoes, Eddie V’s has your lobster favorites to savor on the big day.