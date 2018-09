HOUSTON — Bond has been denied for a local man accused of striking a deputy in the face, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office confirmed.

Luis Orellana, 22, is charged with assault of a public servant.

The constable deputy responded to a disturbance call Monday in the 4600 block of Innsbruk Drive. When the officer arrived, Orellana allegedly became combative and struck the deputy.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Harris County jail.