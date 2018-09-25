× Houston launches interactive website for voters of Nov. 6 ballot

HOUSTON — The city of Houston has launched a website for residents planning to participate in the Nov. 6 ballot, city officials announced Tuesday.

Houstonians will have the opportunity to vote on two city charter referendums including propositions A and B.

In an effort to educate the public, city officials have created the Houston Votes 2018 website. There, residents can find information about the upcoming propositions and the voting process.

The page features and interactive map of where and when to find town hall meeting relating to the propositions. It will also include the PowerPoint presentations shown at the meetings.

The city has also created a page highlighting each proposition in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, and Mandarin.

“It is very important that Houstonians know the facts regarding the upcoming election and the two propositions,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “There are seven town hall meetings remaining and I invite Houstonians to join us to hear from department directors and me and ask any questions they may have.

Click here to visit the site.