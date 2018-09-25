Let your voice be heard: Register to vote on National Voter Registration Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- Today is National Voter Registration Day that means it is time for you to let your voice be heard and take action.

To make your process easier, you can register to vote online.

You are eligible to register to vote if:

You are a United States citizen;

You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;

You are at least 17 years and 10 months old, or you are 18 years of age on Election Day.

After you apply, a voter registration certificate will be mailed to you within 30 days.

Oct. 9 is the last day to register to vote, in Texas, before the Nov. 6 election.