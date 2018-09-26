Local restaurant, popular BBQ joint teaming up to serve delicious bowl of brisket ramen— tonight only!

HOUSTON — Slurps up, ramen lovers! Houston restaurant Ramen Tatsu-Ya and Truth BBQ are teaming up again Wednesday night and serving up some delicious, smoked shoyu tonkotsu ramen.

Houston craft beer maker 8th Wonder Brewery will also be handing out free beer while supplies last.

Truth BBQ pit master Leonard Botello IV is coming from Brenham, Texas with smoked pork and brisket for some Texas-style noodle magic. Of course, the dish will be topped with ajitama (seasoned half-boiled eggs) and menma (a special Japanese sauce).

The party will be held at Ramen Tatsu-Ya at 1722 California Street from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Don’t miss out on the deliciousness! The ramen will be served until sold out.