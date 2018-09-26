Maggie’s Must-Haves: ‘Fall’ back into health and wellness

Posted 8:43 AM, September 26, 2018, by , Updated at 08:55AM, September 26, 2018

HOUSTON --- Fall is here -- which means you have to "fall" back into a healthier lifestyle and treat yourself well.

Lifestyle expert Courtney Bustillos shared with CW39's Morning Dose Maggie Flecknoe some healthy tips and wellness products that everyone should try this season.

Santevia -- $19.99

  • Power Pouch with Immune Support
  • Recover Faster with antioxidants and alkaline water
  • Make any water alkaline
  • Adds immune supporting antioxidants
  • Helps reduce runny nose
  • Just add power pouch to water

Funnel Your Energy -- $7

  • The hassle free funnel for people on the go!
  • Perfect for pouring protein powder, Vitamin C packets, collagen powder, energy powder, baby formula and more!
  • Eliminates bulky shaker bottles

Be Well -- $20-$30

  • 100% Organic skin food. So clean you can eat it.
  • Uncomplicated skincare. Perfect for all skin types & all ages. Seriously.
  • Contains live probiotics to feed your skin microbiome.
  • Be Well can help you clean up your skincare routine.
  • You will see results with the first use.

Purequosa -- $6-$22

Colloidal silver kills bacteria and viruses  The presence of colloidal silver near a virus, fungi, bacterium or any other single celled pathogen disables its oxygen-metabolism enzyme, its chemical lung.  It is most effective when applied before and after a workout  - and/or several times throughout your day. Directly spray Purequosa on any part of your body – hands, face, neck, sweat zones and don’t forget your feet! Gentle enough for kids and even pets.