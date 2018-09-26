Maggie’s Must-Haves: ‘Fall’ back into health and wellness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- Fall is here -- which means you have to "fall" back into a healthier lifestyle and treat yourself well.

Lifestyle expert Courtney Bustillos shared with CW39's Morning Dose Maggie Flecknoe some healthy tips and wellness products that everyone should try this season.

Santevia -- $19.99

Power Pouch with Immune Support

Recover Faster with antioxidants and alkaline water

Make any water alkaline

Adds immune supporting antioxidants

Helps reduce runny nose

Just add power pouch to water

Funnel Your Energy -- $7

The hassle free funnel for people on the go!

Perfect for pouring protein powder, Vitamin C packets, collagen powder, energy powder, baby formula and more!

Eliminates bulky shaker bottles

Be Well -- $20-$30

100% Organic skin food. So clean you can eat it.

Uncomplicated skincare. Perfect for all skin types & all ages. Seriously.

Contains live probiotics to feed your skin microbiome.

Be Well can help you clean up your skincare routine.

You will see results with the first use.

Purequosa -- $6-$22

Colloidal silver kills bacteria and viruses The presence of colloidal silver near a virus, fungi, bacterium or any other single celled pathogen disables its oxygen-metabolism enzyme, its chemical lung. It is most effective when applied before and after a workout - and/or several times throughout your day. Directly spray Purequosa on any part of your body – hands, face, neck, sweat zones and don’t forget your feet! Gentle enough for kids and even pets.