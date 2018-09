TOMBALL, Texas — Tomball police have arrested a man accused of breaking into an officer’s patrol car.

Wahaj Ahmed Usama, 21, is charged with burglary of a vehicle.

Officers responded Monday to the 11600 block of Standing Pine Drive after reports of a car burglary.

Usama was quickly arrested. He’s accused of stealing several items, which were returned to the officer.

The suspect was booked into the Harris County Jail. His bond was set at $2,000.