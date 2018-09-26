Shhh! Does your favorite food spot have a ‘secret menu’?
HOUSTON — Well, the secret is out! Lately, you’ve heard the rumors from your family and friends about a secret menu at your favorite eatery. Are the rumors true?
Does Arby’s have a secret menu? Yes!
- Super Roast Beef Sandwich
- Ultimate BLT Sandwich
- Roast Ham & Swiss Sandwich
- Roast Beef & Swiss Sandwich
- The Meat Mountain Sandwich
- Bacon Beef ‘n Cheddar
Believe it or not chicken lovers, Chick-fil-A does NOT have a secret menu.
However, the restaurant offers several delicious concoctions you can create on your own.
- Cookie Icedream Sandwich: Purchase a cup of Icedream and two Chocolate Chunk Cookies. Place the Icedream on the bottom of one cookie and then slowly press the bottom of the second cookie on top of the Icedream.
- Icedream Fruit Cup: Purchase a cup of Icedream and a fruit cup. Place the fruit on top of the Icedream and you have a delicious treat to cool you off on a warm summer’s day!
- Chick-n-Minis Masterpiece: Order Chick-n-Minis, hash browns and your favorite sauce. Open the Chick-n-Mini roll, dip the hash brown in the sauce, stack it on top of the chicken, close the roll and enjoy.
- Double Cookie Milkshake: Just order a Cookies & Cream Milkshake and Chocolate Chip Cookie. Crumble the cookie into the milkshake and mix it up.
In-N-Out Burger did not reveal any secrets about their menu. However, the restaurant has excellent customer service and will prepare any request for their loyal customers.
- Double Meat: Two 100% American beef patties, hand-leafed lettuce, tomato, spread with or without onions, stacked high on a freshly basked bun.
- 3X3: Three 100% American beef patties, hand-leafed lettuce, tomato, spread with or without onions, stacked high on a freshly basked bun.
- 4X4: Four 100% American beef patties, hand-leafed lettuce, tomato, spread with or without onions, stacked high on a freshly basked bun.
- Grilled Cheese: Two slices of melted American cheese, hand-leafed lettuce, tomato, spread with or without onions, stacked high on a freshly basked bun.
- Protein Style: Your favorite burger wrapped in hand-leafed lettuce instead of a bun.
- Animal Style: Burger of your choice with hand-leafed lettuce, tomato, a mustard cooked beef patty; add pickle, extra spread with grilled onions.