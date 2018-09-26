× Shhh! Does your favorite food spot have a ‘secret menu’?

HOUSTON — Well, the secret is out! Lately, you’ve heard the rumors from your family and friends about a secret menu at your favorite eatery. Are the rumors true?

Does Arby’s have a secret menu? Yes!

Super Roast Beef Sandwich

Ultimate BLT Sandwich

Roast Ham & Swiss Sandwich

Roast Beef & Swiss Sandwich

The Meat Mountain Sandwich

Bacon Beef ‘n Cheddar

Believe it or not chicken lovers, Chick-fil-A does NOT have a secret menu.

However, the restaurant offers several delicious concoctions you can create on your own.

Cookie Icedream Sandwich : Purchase a cup of Icedream and two Chocolate Chunk Cookies. Place the Icedream on the bottom of one cookie and then slowly press the bottom of the second cookie on top of the Icedream.

: Purchase a cup of Icedream and two Chocolate Chunk Cookies. Place the Icedream on the bottom of one cookie and then slowly press the bottom of the second cookie on top of the Icedream. Icedream Fruit Cup : Purchase a cup of Icedream and a fruit cup. Place the fruit on top of the Icedream and you have a delicious treat to cool you off on a warm summer’s day!

: Purchase a cup of Icedream and a fruit cup. Place the fruit on top of the Icedream and you have a delicious treat to cool you off on a warm summer’s day! Chick-n-Minis Masterpiece : Order Chick-n-Minis, hash browns and your favorite sauce. Open the Chick-n-Mini roll, dip the hash brown in the sauce, stack it on top of the chicken, close the roll and enjoy.

: Order Chick-n-Minis, hash browns and your favorite sauce. Open the Chick-n-Mini roll, dip the hash brown in the sauce, stack it on top of the chicken, close the roll and enjoy. Double Cookie Milkshake: Just order a Cookies & Cream Milkshake and Chocolate Chip Cookie. Crumble the cookie into the milkshake and mix it up.

In-N-Out Burger did not reveal any secrets about their menu. However, the restaurant has excellent customer service and will prepare any request for their loyal customers.