$30,000 bond for man accused of stealing RayBan sunshades from Sugar Land store

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Sugar Land police have arrested a man accused of stealing roughly $1,000 in RayBan sunglasses from a local eyewear store.

Santos Ruben Pena is charged with theft.

The suspect was allegedly caught committing the act on surveillance video Sept. 16 at a Lenscrafters in the 16500 block of the Southwest Freeway. The Sugar Land Police Department said Pena took the sunglasses from a counter-top display and then placed them in his pocket.

When confronted by an employee, Pena reportedly returned three pairs of sunshades and then left the store. By the time the suspect was gone, the employee realized five pairs of glasses were still missing.

Investigators posted the surveillance video to social media, and Pena was quickly identified.

As of Thursday, the suspect remains behind bars at the Fort Bend County Jail. His bond is set at $30,000.