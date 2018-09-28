21-year-old man reported missing near Richmond area, deputies say

HOUSTON — The search continued Friday for a local resident who disappeared near the Richmond area earlier in the week, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jeremy Arceo, 21, was last seen about 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 16300 block of Mellow Oak Lane.

While there is no indication of foul play, the sheriff’s office is seeking his whereabouts in order to verify his well-being.

Arceo is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black pants. He also has a tattoo on the left side of his chest.

If anyone knows his location or has seen Arceo, contact FBCSO at 281-341-4665.