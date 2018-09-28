Houston Happenings: Badges & Bases, Texas Renaissance Fest, Galveston Island Shrimp Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The weekend is almost upon us! That means it's time to check out Houston Happenings.

Badges & Bases H-Town Run Down

Race through Downtown in support of the Astros Foundation and Houston Police Foundation at the annual Badges & Bases H-Town Run Down this Saturday.

The race starts at 7:30 a.m. at Minute Maid Park.

After the race, runners can take a breather and head to the home plate in Minute Maid Park for a “home-run” photo.

Tickets start at $25.

For more information, click here.

Texas Renaissance Festival

Hear ye, the annual Texas Renaissance Festival kicks off this Saturday in Todd Mission, Texas.

The festival starts at 9 a.m.

This weekend's theme is the Oktoberfest, presented by Bud Light.

Attendees can camp out on the festival grounds, or stop in for a full day of shopping, entertainment, wine tasting and mouthwatering turkey legs.

Tickets start at $24.95.

For more information, click here.

Galveston Island Shrimp Festival

Get a taste of the island at the Galveston Island Shrimp Festival this Friday and Saturday.

Seafood lovers can enjoy special highlights such as Friday’s VIP Kick-off Party at 7:30 p.m. along with Saturday’s Gumbo Stroll, the Lil’ Shrimp’s Parade, a Shrimp Cook-off and a 5k Run/Walk.

Tickets start at $14.

For more information, click here.