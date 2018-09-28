New Caney ISD teacher arrested, charged with possession of child pornography 

KINGWOOD, Texas — A local substitute teacher is behind bars after pornographic pictures of children posted online were traced back to his home in Kingwood, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office said.

Kenneth Morphis, 62, is a former educator with New Caney ISD. He is charged with three counts of child pornography possession.

The suspect was taken into custody Thursday at a residence in the 2000 block of Lake Creek Drive.

Morphis confessed to searching for and downloading the explicit content while officers searched his home, according to the constable’s office. Investigators reportedly found a cache of child pornography on the suspect’s computer.

The school district confirmed Morphis was immediately fired upon news of his arrest.

“Student safety is a top priority for New Caney ISD, and the district will take appropriate actions to ensure the continued safety of students and staff,” district officials said in a statement.

Morphis is currently in custody at the Harris County Jail. His bond has been set at $10,000.