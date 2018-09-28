Yee-Haw! Giddy up for Fort Bend County Fair

ROSENBERG, Texas — The Fort Bend County Fair kicked off Friday at the county’s fairgrounds along Texas Highway 36.

The fair is a family-fun event that runs until Oct. 7.

The iconic event is bringing big-name entertainment, nightly rodeo action, a wine room experience, carnival fun and your favorite fair foods.

Kevin Patton, director of the Fort Bend County Fair, along with Go Tejano Chairman Alfred Valdez shared with Morning Dose’s Maggie Flecknoe what attendees could expect at this year’s fair and mentioned that a special guest will make an appearance at the parade on Friday.

What's a fair without homemade BBQ? Director of the Fort Bend County Fair Brian Graeber gave Maggie and viewers a taste of the fair's barbecue that will make attendees say "Yee-Haw."

Country singer-entertainer Cale Moon serenades Maggie and viewers with his country tunes.

Start your engines — check out Kevin Shores, lawn mower racer, go against our very own Maggie in a lawn mower race.