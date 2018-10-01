Alief ISD student arrested after social media threat against local high school, officials say  

HOUSTON — An Alief ISD student was arrested Monday morning after making a threat against a local high school on social media, according to school district officials.

The district was notified Sunday night about the threat against Hastings High School. The student was immediately taken into custody the following morning.

The student’s identity has not been not released.

Campus officials and police are conducting a thorough investigation to determine whether charges will be filed against the student, administrators said.

School officials released the following statement: