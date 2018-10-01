Driver killed after being hit by dump truck along FM 1314, deputies say 

PORTER, Texas — A driver was killed Sunday night after his vehicle was hit by a dump truck along FM 1314 near Porter, Texas.

The driver of a black Subaru was traveling westbound on FM 1314 about 9 p.m. when he allegedly ran a red light while turning left onto Porter Lane, according to investigators. The dump truck reportedly t-boned the Subaru, critically injuring the driver.

The Porter Fire Department was first at the scene. The injured driver— believed to be in his 40s— was pronounced dead at the at the scene of the crash minutes later. The truck driver was not injured, officers said.

Investigators are currently awaiting autopsy results from the Montgomery County Forensic Center.

Texas DPS is investigating the crash.