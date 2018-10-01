× HPD: 2 teens shot during drive-by shooting near SW Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON — Two teens were shot during a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened around midnight at an apartment complex on Mullins Drive.

According to police, as two teens, 17 and 18, were walking with a group of friends in front of the apartment complex, two suspects shot at them.

Both teens were struck by the bullets, police said. One of the teens suffered gunshot wounds to his abdomen and the other was struck in both legs.

The suspect drove away in a 2002 gray Jeep Liberty, police said.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.