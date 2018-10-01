× HPD: Man fatally shot outside SW Houston club after fight breaks out

HOUSTON — A man was shot next to his car and later died after leaving a southwest Houston club Sunday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. near Club Yakum on W. Fuqua Street.

According to a witness, a fight broke out in the club and the victim left to go into his car. As the victim and his friends walked toward the club, they were approached by a dark-colored vehicle.

The passenger shot the victim multiple times, before speeding away from the scene, police say.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

According to the witness, the fight started after someone stepped on a woman’s shoe.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.