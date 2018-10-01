HPD: Pregnant woman injured, man arrested after police chase crash near East Downtown

HOUSTON — A pregnant woman was hospitalized and a man was arrested late Sunday after a police chased ended in a crash near the Second Ward area.

The injured woman was the passenger in an allegedly stolen pickup truck seen driving on Navigation Boulevard about 11:30 p.m. Houston police signaled the driver to pull over after he allegedly committed several traffic violations, but the man refused and a short chase ensued.

Officers followed the suspect until reaching Baywood Street, where the driver lost control of the vehicle, hit a small tree in the median and skid across multiple lanes before crashing into a pile of debris outside an abandoned business.

The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Her injuries were reportedly minor.

Meanwhile, the driver was taken into custody. He is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and felony evading.