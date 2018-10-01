Suspect’s handgun turns out to be plastic replica after officer-involved shooting in Third Ward, police say 

HOUSTON — Houston police have arrested and charged a man accused of pointing a weapon at the patrons of a gas station in Third Ward over the weekend.

Leanda Jaroy Davis, 26, is charged with felony terroristic threat.

Police responded to the Gulf gas station in the 3000 block of Elgin Street about 8:50 p.m. Saturday.

Davis was allegedly pointing the weapon at individuals and vehicles in the parking lot. A patrolling officer pulled into the gas station and instructed the suspect to put the gun down, but Davis reportedly pointed the gun at the officer instead.

In response, the officer fired his weapon multiple times. Davis was not struck, dropped his handgun and surrendered.

It was later determined the handgun Davis pointed at the officer was a plastic replica handgun.

The officer was not injured in this incident, police said. He is assigned to the HPD Gang Division Crime Reduction Unit and was sworn in as an officer in May 2013.

As is customary in HPD officer-involved shooting incidents, the case is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, the Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.